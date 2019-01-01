QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The company has three reportable segments: LNG, FSRUs, and FING (floating liquefied natural gas vessel). It generates maximum revenue from the FSRUs segment. Its geographical segments are Brazil, Jordan, Indonesia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's operational FSRU projects include Golar Spirit, Golar Igloo, Golar Eskimo, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, and Nusantara Regas Satu.

Golar LNG Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golar LNG Partners (GMLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golar LNG Partners (OTCEM: GMLPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Golar LNG Partners's (GMLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golar LNG Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Golar LNG Partners (GMLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golar LNG Partners

Q

Current Stock Price for Golar LNG Partners (GMLPF)?

A

The stock price for Golar LNG Partners (OTCEM: GMLPF) is $20.5501 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:37:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golar LNG Partners (GMLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golar LNG Partners.

Q

When is Golar LNG Partners (OTCEM:GMLPF) reporting earnings?

A

Golar LNG Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golar LNG Partners (GMLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golar LNG Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Golar LNG Partners (GMLPF) operate in?

A

Golar LNG Partners is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.