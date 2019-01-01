Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The company has three reportable segments: LNG, FSRUs, and FING (floating liquefied natural gas vessel). It generates maximum revenue from the FSRUs segment. Its geographical segments are Brazil, Jordan, Indonesia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's operational FSRU projects include Golar Spirit, Golar Igloo, Golar Eskimo, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, and Nusantara Regas Satu.