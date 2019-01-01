GAM Holding AG is a global asset manager with products that cater to institutions, intermediaries, and private clients. Customers are offered directional and absolute return strategies across an array of asset classes and strategies. In addition to an asset-management business, clients are offered private labelling services, such as fund administration and management company services. Asset management services are distributed through the GAM and Julius Bae brands, and include investment advice from internal and external professionals. The majority of assets are derived from Switzerland (~70%), with the remaining contributions from the rest of Europe.