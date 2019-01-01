ñol

Genuine Marketing Group
(OTCPK:GMGZ)
$0.90
At close: Sep 14
Day Range0.89 - 0.952 Wk Range- - -Open / Close0.89 / 0.9Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.0.2K / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Genuine Marketing Group Stock (OTC:GMGZ), Dividends

Genuine Marketing Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Genuine Marketing Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Genuine Marketing Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genuine Marketing Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genuine Marketing Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genuine Marketing Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Genuine Marketing Group (OTCPK:GMGZ)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genuine Marketing Group.

