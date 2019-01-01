QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
382.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
5.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gallant Venture Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in different segments: Utilities, which is engaged in activities of provision of electricity and water supply, telecommunication services, and waste management services; Industrial parks, which is into the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of industrial properties; Resort operations, which are engaged in the provision of services to resort operation; and Property development, which is engaged in activities of developing industrial and resort properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gallant Venture Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gallant Venture (GLVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gallant Venture (OTCPK: GLVNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gallant Venture's (GLVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gallant Venture.

Q

What is the target price for Gallant Venture (GLVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gallant Venture

Q

Current Stock Price for Gallant Venture (GLVNF)?

A

The stock price for Gallant Venture (OTCPK: GLVNF) is $0.07 last updated Wed Mar 03 2021 14:38:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gallant Venture (GLVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gallant Venture.

Q

When is Gallant Venture (OTCPK:GLVNF) reporting earnings?

A

Gallant Venture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gallant Venture (GLVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gallant Venture.

Q

What sector and industry does Gallant Venture (GLVNF) operate in?

A

Gallant Venture is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.