QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gabelli Global Utility
(AMEX:GLU)
17.20
0.25[1.47%]
At close: Jun 2
17.41
0.2100[1.22%]
After Hours: 5:57PM EDT
Day High/Low17.02 - 17.24
52 Week High/Low16.36 - 23.99
Open / Close17.1 / 17.19
Float / Outstanding5.4M / 5.4M
Vol / Avg.15.7K / 12.7K
Mkt Cap92.5M
P/E5.34
50d Avg. Price18.11
Div / Yield1.2/6.98%
Payout Ratio37.27
EPS-
Total Float5.4M

Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU), Dividends

Gabelli Global Utility issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gabelli Global Utility generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.05%

Annual Dividend

$1.2000

Last Dividend

Apr 14

Next Dividend

Sep 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gabelli Global Utility Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 13, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of September 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Gabelli Global Utility ($GLU) will be on September 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) shares by September 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) will be on September 15, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU)?
A

The most current yield for Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) is 7.32% and is payable next on September 23, 2022

