Global Star Acq
(NASDAQ:GLSTU)
$10.15
0.03[0.30%]
At close: Nov 8
$9.98
-0.1700[-1.67%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Vol / Avg.- / 163.9KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price7.92
Global Star Acq Stock (NASDAQ:GLSTU), Quotes and News Summary

Global Star Acq Stock (NASDAQ: GLSTU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Star Acquisition Inc is a blank check company.
Read More

Global Star Acq Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Global Star Acq (GLSTU) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Global Star Acq (NASDAQ: GLSTU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Global Star Acq's (GLSTU) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Global Star Acq.

Q
What is the target price for Global Star Acq (GLSTU) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Global Star Acq

Q
Current Stock Price for Global Star Acq (GLSTU)?
A

The stock price for Global Star Acq (NASDAQ: GLSTU) is $10.15 last updated November 8, 2022, 5:07 PM UTC.

Q
Does Global Star Acq (GLSTU) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Star Acq.

Q
When is Global Star Acq (NASDAQ:GLSTU) reporting earnings?
A

Global Star Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Global Star Acq (GLSTU) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Global Star Acq.

Q
What sector and industry does Global Star Acq (GLSTU) operate in?
A

Global Star Acq is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.