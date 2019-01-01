ñol

Global Star Acq
(NASDAQ:GLST)
$10.09
0.09[0.90%]
At close: Nov 11
Global Star Acq Stock (NASDAQ:GLST), Quotes and News Summary

Global Star Acq Stock (NASDAQ: GLST) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range10.09 - 10.0952 Wk Range10 - 10Open / Close10.09 / 10.09Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price10
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Star Acquisition Inc is a blank check company.
Q

How do I buy Global Star Acq (GLST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Star Acq (NASDAQ: GLST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Star Acq's (GLST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Star Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Global Star Acq (GLST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Star Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Star Acq (GLST)?

A

The stock price for Global Star Acq (NASDAQ: GLST) is $10.09 last updated November 11, 2022, 2:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Global Star Acq (GLST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Star Acq.

Q

When is Global Star Acq (NASDAQ:GLST) reporting earnings?

A

Global Star Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Star Acq (GLST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Star Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Star Acq (GLST) operate in?

A

Global Star Acq is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.