Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.15 - 3.49
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
7.1M
Outstanding
Golden Star Resources Corp is a mining and exploration company. It holds 100% interests in four contiguous Federal BLM unpatented lode mining claims located in Churchill Country, Nevada. The company primarily explores gold-silver deposits.

Golden Star Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Star Resources (GLNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Star Resources (OTCQB: GLNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Star Resources's (GLNS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Star Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Star Resources (GLNS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Star Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Star Resources (GLNS)?

A

The stock price for Golden Star Resources (OTCQB: GLNS) is $1.75 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 19:20:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Star Resources (GLNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Star Resources.

Q

When is Golden Star Resources (OTCQB:GLNS) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Star Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Star Resources (GLNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Star Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Star Resources (GLNS) operate in?

A

Golden Star Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.