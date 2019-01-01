QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/62.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
42.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.95
EPS
0
Shares
132.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company's business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are environmental and property-related. The Commodity Information includes the business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are agriculture, energy and mining-related. The Community media segment includes the company's community media assets and related digital and printing operations. It has a business presence in the US and Canada, and derives a majority of the revenue from the Community Media segment.

Analyst Ratings

Glacier Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glacier Media (GLMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glacier Media (OTCPK: GLMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glacier Media's (GLMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glacier Media.

Q

What is the target price for Glacier Media (GLMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glacier Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Glacier Media (GLMFF)?

A

The stock price for Glacier Media (OTCPK: GLMFF) is $0.32 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:39:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glacier Media (GLMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glacier Media.

Q

When is Glacier Media (OTCPK:GLMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Glacier Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glacier Media (GLMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glacier Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Glacier Media (GLMFF) operate in?

A

Glacier Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.