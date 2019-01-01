Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company's business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are environmental and property-related. The Commodity Information includes the business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are agriculture, energy and mining-related. The Community media segment includes the company's community media assets and related digital and printing operations. It has a business presence in the US and Canada, and derives a majority of the revenue from the Community Media segment.