Range
9.85 - 9.85
Vol / Avg.
0K/113K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.77 - 9.89
Mkt Cap
147.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.85
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Globalink Investment Inc is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Globalink Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globalink Investment (GLLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globalink Investment (NASDAQ: GLLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Globalink Investment's (GLLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Globalink Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Globalink Investment (GLLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Globalink Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Globalink Investment (GLLI)?

A

The stock price for Globalink Investment (NASDAQ: GLLI) is $9.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globalink Investment (GLLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globalink Investment.

Q

When is Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) reporting earnings?

A

Globalink Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Globalink Investment (GLLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globalink Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Globalink Investment (GLLI) operate in?

A

Globalink Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.