Range
0.85 - 0.85
Vol / Avg.
2K/13.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.73 - 1.47
Mkt Cap
24.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.85
P/E
6.54
EPS
-0.01
Shares
28.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Greystone Logistics Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling plastic pallets utilizing recycled plastic. Its products include rackable pallet, can pallet, display pallet, monoblock pallet, rackable pallet, drum pallet, and a mid-duty pallet of different sizes and specifications. The company sells its products through one of its subsidiaries and a network of contractor distributors and direct sales.

Analyst Ratings

Greystone Logistics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greystone Logistics (GLGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greystone Logistics (OTCQB: GLGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greystone Logistics's (GLGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greystone Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for Greystone Logistics (GLGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greystone Logistics

Q

Current Stock Price for Greystone Logistics (GLGI)?

A

The stock price for Greystone Logistics (OTCQB: GLGI) is $0.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:49:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greystone Logistics (GLGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greystone Logistics.

Q

When is Greystone Logistics (OTCQB:GLGI) reporting earnings?

A

Greystone Logistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greystone Logistics (GLGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greystone Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does Greystone Logistics (GLGI) operate in?

A

Greystone Logistics is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.