QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Globrands Group Ltd is a retail distribution company in Israel. It has two divisions. The Smoking Products division includes brands such as BIC, BAT, JTI, and RAW; the Confectionery and Snacks division includes brands such as Diplomat, Unilever, Mars, and Salysol.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Globrands Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globrands Gr (GLBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globrands Gr (OTCPK: GLBGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Globrands Gr's (GLBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Globrands Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Globrands Gr (GLBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Globrands Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Globrands Gr (GLBGF)?

A

The stock price for Globrands Gr (OTCPK: GLBGF) is $143.9668 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 15:58:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globrands Gr (GLBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globrands Gr.

Q

When is Globrands Gr (OTCPK:GLBGF) reporting earnings?

A

Globrands Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Globrands Gr (GLBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globrands Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Globrands Gr (GLBGF) operate in?

A

Globrands Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.