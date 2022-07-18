Curaleaf International Appoints Miles Worne As President

Curaleaf International has appointed Miles Worne as president. Antonio Costanzo, the company’s former CEO, will remain with the company in a consultancy capacity, with his role transitioning to focus on M&A and regulatory affairs.

Miles Worne has significant experience in building consumer brands and joins Curaleaf International from Glanbia plc GLAPF GLAPY, where he was European managing director of Glanbia Performance Nutrition. During the past four years at Glanbia, Worne grew brands such as Slimfast, Body & Fit, Optimum Nutrition and Amazing Grass across European markets.

Miles Worne, president of Curaleaf International, stated: “I am delighted to join Europe’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company, which already has a market-leading medical cannabis offering. I believe Curaleaf International is ideally positioned to leverage the growing European recreational opportunity and will utilize my significant experience of building strong consumer brands in Europe to help take advantage of the growing momentum in the cannabis industry. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Curaleaf International in this incredibly exciting period for cannabis in Europe.”

Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., stated, “I would like to welcome Miles Worne as president of Curaleaf International. Miles’s expertise in building strong household name global consumer brands will be invaluable as the European cannabis opportunity continues to evolve. We are extremely excited by the growing opportunity for cannabis across Europe and beyond, and are bullishly optimistic for the next few years as cultural and government acceptance grows. I would also like to thank Antonio Costanzo for what he has achieved as CEO of Curaleaf International, in building Europe’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company. Antonio’s experience in M&A and regulatory savvy will be invaluable to Curaleaf International as we capitalise on the growing European opportunity.”

Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash

