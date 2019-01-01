QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
701.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
96.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA is a building construction company is engaged in the development and management of investment property. The firm constructs property of any kind, manages self-financed or co-financed projects, operates energy projects, as well as its participation in companies having similar activities. It operates in seven business segments, Constructions, Electricity from RES, Electricity from thermal energy, Real Estate, Industry, Concessions, and Holding. Construction refers to contracts for the construction of technical projects. GEK Terna operates in over 14 countries including Greece, Central and Southeastern Europe, USA, North Africa and the Middle East.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GEK Terna Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GEK Terna Holding (GKTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GEK Terna Holding (OTCPK: GKTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GEK Terna Holding's (GKTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GEK Terna Holding.

Q

What is the target price for GEK Terna Holding (GKTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GEK Terna Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for GEK Terna Holding (GKTRF)?

A

The stock price for GEK Terna Holding (OTCPK: GKTRF) is $7.26 last updated Mon Nov 09 2020 14:33:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GEK Terna Holding (GKTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEK Terna Holding.

Q

When is GEK Terna Holding (OTCPK:GKTRF) reporting earnings?

A

GEK Terna Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GEK Terna Holding (GKTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GEK Terna Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does GEK Terna Holding (GKTRF) operate in?

A

GEK Terna Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.