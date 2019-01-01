|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GEK Terna Holding (OTCPK: GKTRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for GEK Terna Holding.
There is no analysis for GEK Terna Holding
The stock price for GEK Terna Holding (OTCPK: GKTRF) is $7.26 last updated Mon Nov 09 2020 14:33:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GEK Terna Holding.
GEK Terna Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for GEK Terna Holding.
GEK Terna Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.