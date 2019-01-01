GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA is a building construction company is engaged in the development and management of investment property. The firm constructs property of any kind, manages self-financed or co-financed projects, operates energy projects, as well as its participation in companies having similar activities. It operates in seven business segments, Constructions, Electricity from RES, Electricity from thermal energy, Real Estate, Industry, Concessions, and Holding. Construction refers to contracts for the construction of technical projects. GEK Terna operates in over 14 countries including Greece, Central and Southeastern Europe, USA, North Africa and the Middle East.