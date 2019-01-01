Global Innovative (OTC:GIPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$82.2K
Earnings History
No Data
Global Innovative Questions & Answers
When is Global Innovative (OTCPK:GIPL) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Global Innovative
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Global Innovative (OTCPK:GIPL)?
There are no earnings for Global Innovative
What were Global Innovative’s (OTCPK:GIPL) revenues?
There are no earnings for Global Innovative
