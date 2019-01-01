QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Global Innovative Platforms Inc, formerly Canning Str Corp is a publicly quoted shell company seeking to merge with an entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of common stock to create value for shareholders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Innovative Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Innovative (GIPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Innovative (OTCPK: GIPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Innovative's (GIPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Innovative.

Q

What is the target price for Global Innovative (GIPL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Innovative

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Innovative (GIPL)?

A

The stock price for Global Innovative (OTCPK: GIPL) is $1 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:17:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Innovative (GIPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Innovative.

Q

When is Global Innovative (OTCPK:GIPL) reporting earnings?

A

Global Innovative does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Innovative (GIPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Innovative.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Innovative (GIPL) operate in?

A

Global Innovative is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.