QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GigaMedia
(NASDAQ:GIGM)
1.67
0.0329[2.01%]
At close: Jun 2
1.75
0.0800[4.79%]
After Hours: 6:18PM EDT
Day High/Low1.65 - 1.68
52 Week High/Low1.49 - 3.34
Open / Close1.67 / 1.67
Float / Outstanding7.8M / 11.1M
Vol / Avg.13.8K / 36.8K
Mkt Cap18.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float7.8M

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM), Dividends

GigaMedia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GigaMedia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 1, 2002
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GigaMedia Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GigaMedia (GIGM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GigaMedia.

Q
What date did I need to own GigaMedia (GIGM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GigaMedia.

Q
How much per share is the next GigaMedia (GIGM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for GigaMedia (GIGM) will be on April 1, 2002 and will be $2.00

Q
What is the dividend yield for GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GigaMedia.

