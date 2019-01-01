Giggles N' Hugs Inc is active in the restaurant industry. It owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants named Giggles N Hugs in various locations in the United States. Giggles N Hugs is a unique restaurant concept that brings together high-end, organic food with the play elements and entertainment for children. The company also offers magic shows, puppet shows, arts and crafts, Play-Doh, and contests, such as talent shows.