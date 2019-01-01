QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.74
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
54.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
GHST World Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, and sale of technologically enhanced sports equipment products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GHST World Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GHST World (GHST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GHST World (OTCPK: GHST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GHST World's (GHST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GHST World.

Q

What is the target price for GHST World (GHST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GHST World

Q

Current Stock Price for GHST World (GHST)?

A

The stock price for GHST World (OTCPK: GHST) is $0.1425 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:04:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GHST World (GHST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GHST World.

Q

When is GHST World (OTCPK:GHST) reporting earnings?

A

GHST World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GHST World (GHST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GHST World.

Q

What sector and industry does GHST World (GHST) operate in?

A

GHST World is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.