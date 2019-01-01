QQQ
GuanHua Corp, formerly AuGRID Global Holdings Corp is a holding company.

GuanHua Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GuanHua (GHGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GuanHua (OTCEM: GHGH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GuanHua's (GHGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GuanHua.

Q

What is the target price for GuanHua (GHGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GuanHua

Q

Current Stock Price for GuanHua (GHGH)?

A

The stock price for GuanHua (OTCEM: GHGH) is $0.12 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 18:01:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GuanHua (GHGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GuanHua.

Q

When is GuanHua (OTCEM:GHGH) reporting earnings?

A

GuanHua does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GuanHua (GHGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GuanHua.

Q

What sector and industry does GuanHua (GHGH) operate in?

A

GuanHua is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.