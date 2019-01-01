QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
145.1M
Outstanding
Golden Goliath Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company. Its principal business activity is the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. It has properties in Ontario, Canada namely KWAI property and SLF property in the Red Lake District, the Wish Ore property in townships of Wishat and Palmer.

Golden Goliath Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Goliath Resources (GGTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Goliath Resources (OTCPK: GGTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Goliath Resources's (GGTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Goliath Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Goliath Resources (GGTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Goliath Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Goliath Resources (GGTHF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Goliath Resources (OTCPK: GGTHF) is $0.0353 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:13:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Goliath Resources (GGTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Goliath Resources.

Q

When is Golden Goliath Resources (OTCPK:GGTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Goliath Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Goliath Resources (GGTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Goliath Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Goliath Resources (GGTHF) operate in?

A

Golden Goliath Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.