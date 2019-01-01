PT Gudang Garam Tbk manufactures kretek cigarettes, which are clove cigarettes common in Indonesia. The firm's operations are almost entirely domestic, with its tobacco and clove farmers, two production facilities, and dozens of offices all located in Indonesia. Nearly all of the company's sales are generated in Indonesia. The company's brand families include Gudang Garam, Surya, GG, and Merah. Other brands include Sriwedari, which is a hand-rolled brand, and Klobot.