Greggs PLC is a U.K.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing bakery goods, sandwiches, and drinks under the Greggs brand. The company focuses on the food-on-the-go market. It has a vertically integrated supply network, with its bakeries & delivery network. Greggs operates in two segments: Company-managed retail activities and B2B channel. Its shops are located primarily in retail & industrial parks, motorway service stations, and travel hubs, to meet the demands of busy customers. The company generates all its revenue from the United Kingdom.