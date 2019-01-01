|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Greggs (OTCPK: GGGSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Greggs.
There is no analysis for Greggs
The stock price for Greggs (OTCPK: GGGSY) is $14.17 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 15:07:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Greggs.
Greggs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Greggs.
Greggs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.