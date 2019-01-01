QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.67
Mkt Cap
15M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
65.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Generic Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. It is focused on gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada and Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada. The company's project includes Belvais project and Yukon project. The company's operations comprise a single reporting operating segment engaged in mineral exploration in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Generic Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Generic Gold (GGCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generic Gold (OTCQB: GGCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Generic Gold's (GGCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Generic Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Generic Gold (GGCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Generic Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Generic Gold (GGCPF)?

A

The stock price for Generic Gold (OTCQB: GGCPF) is $0.2296 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:55:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generic Gold (GGCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generic Gold.

Q

When is Generic Gold (OTCQB:GGCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Generic Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Generic Gold (GGCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generic Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Generic Gold (GGCPF) operate in?

A

Generic Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.