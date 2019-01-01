ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Genufood Energy Enzymes
(OTCPK:GFOO)
0.0350
-0.0005[-1.41%]
At close: Jun 2
0.0003
-0.0347[-99.14%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day High/Low0.03 - 0.03
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.07
Open / Close0.03 / 0.03
Float / Outstanding161.5M / 299.7M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 3.9K
Mkt Cap10.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Genufood Energy Enzymes (OTC:GFOO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Genufood Energy Enzymes reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Genufood Energy Enzymes using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Genufood Energy Enzymes Questions & Answers

Q
When is Genufood Energy Enzymes (OTCPK:GFOO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Genufood Energy Enzymes

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genufood Energy Enzymes (OTCPK:GFOO)?
A

There are no earnings for Genufood Energy Enzymes

Q
What were Genufood Energy Enzymes’s (OTCPK:GFOO) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Genufood Energy Enzymes

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.