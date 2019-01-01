QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.2K
Div / Yield
0.34/2.74%
52 Wk
8 - 12.56
Mkt Cap
11.1B
Payout Ratio
29.14
Open
-
P/E
11.85
EPS
0
Shares
887.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gold Fields Ltd is a globally diversified gold miner and producer with eight operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The majority of group revenue is generated in the Australian mines, largely the St Ives and Granny Smith sites, with Ghana the second- largest contributor of revenue. The company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing, and smelting. In Peru, the company also produces copper, and it has other precious metal exploration interests in Africa, Eurasia, Australasia, and the Americas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gold Fields Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Fields (GFIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Fields (OTCPK: GFIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Fields's (GFIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Fields.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Fields (GFIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold Fields

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Fields (GFIOF)?

A

The stock price for Gold Fields (OTCPK: GFIOF) is $12.56 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:43:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Fields (GFIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Fields.

Q

When is Gold Fields (OTCPK:GFIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Fields does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold Fields (GFIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Fields.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Fields (GFIOF) operate in?

A

Gold Fields is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.