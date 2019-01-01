QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
35.5K/34.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
22.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
General Environmental Management Inc is a shell company.

General Envirn Mgmt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Envirn Mgmt (GEVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Envirn Mgmt (OTCPK: GEVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General Envirn Mgmt's (GEVI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for General Envirn Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for General Envirn Mgmt (GEVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for General Envirn Mgmt

Q

Current Stock Price for General Envirn Mgmt (GEVI)?

A

The stock price for General Envirn Mgmt (OTCPK: GEVI) is $0.07655 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:33:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Envirn Mgmt (GEVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Envirn Mgmt.

Q

When is General Envirn Mgmt (OTCPK:GEVI) reporting earnings?

A

General Envirn Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is General Envirn Mgmt (GEVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Envirn Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does General Envirn Mgmt (GEVI) operate in?

A

General Envirn Mgmt is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.