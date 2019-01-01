ñol

Green Envirotech Holdings
(OTCEM:GETH)
0.0001
00
At close: May 26
0.006
0.0059[5900.00%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

Green Envirotech Holdings (OTC:GETH), Dividends

Green Envirotech Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Green Envirotech Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Green Envirotech Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Green Envirotech Holdings (GETH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Envirotech Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Green Envirotech Holdings (GETH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Envirotech Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Green Envirotech Holdings (GETH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Envirotech Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Green Envirotech Holdings (OTCEM:GETH)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Envirotech Holdings.

