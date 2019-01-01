|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of General European (OTCPK: GESI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for General European.
There is no analysis for General European
The stock price for General European (OTCPK: GESI) is $4.15 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for General European.
General European does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for General European.
General European is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.