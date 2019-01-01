QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
General European Strategic Invts Inc is an investment holding company. The company has an interest in Tier-1 and district-scale projects in Eastern Europe. Its projects include Pryniprovian Diamond Project; Transcarpathian Gold Project; Gemerska Poloma and Laakso PGE-Nickel-Copper Project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

General European Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General European (GESI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General European (OTCPK: GESI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General European's (GESI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for General European.

Q

What is the target price for General European (GESI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for General European

Q

Current Stock Price for General European (GESI)?

A

The stock price for General European (OTCPK: GESI) is $4.15 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General European (GESI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for General European.

Q

When is General European (OTCPK:GESI) reporting earnings?

A

General European does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is General European (GESI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General European.

Q

What sector and industry does General European (GESI) operate in?

A

General European is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.