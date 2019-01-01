ñol

CleanTech Alpha
(OTCPK:GERS)
0.105
00
At close: Jun 1
0.0875
-0.0175[-16.67%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

CleanTech Alpha (OTC:GERS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CleanTech Alpha reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$85.6K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CleanTech Alpha using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

CleanTech Alpha Questions & Answers

Q
When is CleanTech Alpha (OTCPK:GERS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for CleanTech Alpha

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CleanTech Alpha (OTCPK:GERS)?
A

There are no earnings for CleanTech Alpha

Q
What were CleanTech Alpha’s (OTCPK:GERS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for CleanTech Alpha

