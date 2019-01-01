QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gemxx Corp is a custom technology company. It is engaged in the business of providing integrated and comprehensive web and windows based software, application development, information and business management solutions as well as enterprise client-server development to diversified industry segments with the help of its subsidiary. The company is focusing on the sale of business information management products and solutions in the healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail sectors in the Indian market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gemxx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gemxx (GEMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gemxx (OTCPK: GEMZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gemxx's (GEMZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gemxx.

Q

What is the target price for Gemxx (GEMZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gemxx

Q

Current Stock Price for Gemxx (GEMZ)?

A

The stock price for Gemxx (OTCPK: GEMZ) is $0.999 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:43:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gemxx (GEMZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gemxx.

Q

When is Gemxx (OTCPK:GEMZ) reporting earnings?

A

Gemxx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gemxx (GEMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gemxx.

Q

What sector and industry does Gemxx (GEMZ) operate in?

A

Gemxx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.