Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.53 - 2.2
Mkt Cap
176.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
107M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gelion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gelion (GELNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gelion (OTCPK: GELNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gelion's (GELNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gelion.

Q

What is the target price for Gelion (GELNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gelion

Q

Current Stock Price for Gelion (GELNF)?

A

The stock price for Gelion (OTCPK: GELNF) is $1.65 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:37:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gelion (GELNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gelion.

Q

When is Gelion (OTCPK:GELNF) reporting earnings?

A

Gelion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gelion (GELNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gelion.

Q

What sector and industry does Gelion (GELNF) operate in?

A

Gelion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.