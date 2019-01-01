ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Chatham Rock Phosphate
(OTCPK:GELGF)
0.1529
00
At close: May 16
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.08 - 0.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 84.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.9K
Mkt Cap13M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Chatham Rock Phosphate (OTC:GELGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Chatham Rock Phosphate reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.2K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Chatham Rock Phosphate using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Chatham Rock Phosphate Questions & Answers

Q
When is Chatham Rock Phosphate (OTCPK:GELGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Chatham Rock Phosphate

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chatham Rock Phosphate (OTCPK:GELGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Chatham Rock Phosphate

Q
What were Chatham Rock Phosphate’s (OTCPK:GELGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Chatham Rock Phosphate

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.