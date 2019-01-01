QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
6.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
71.9M
Outstanding
Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd operates as a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the development and exploration of Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit offshore in New Zealand. Further, it holds a mining permit over an area off the coast of New Zealand with seabed deposits of rock phosphate and other potentially valuable minerals.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chatham Rock Phosphate (GELGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chatham Rock Phosphate (OTCPK: GELGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chatham Rock Phosphate's (GELGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chatham Rock Phosphate.

Q

What is the target price for Chatham Rock Phosphate (GELGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chatham Rock Phosphate

Q

Current Stock Price for Chatham Rock Phosphate (GELGF)?

A

The stock price for Chatham Rock Phosphate (OTCPK: GELGF) is $0.0951 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 20:50:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chatham Rock Phosphate (GELGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chatham Rock Phosphate.

Q

When is Chatham Rock Phosphate (OTCPK:GELGF) reporting earnings?

A

Chatham Rock Phosphate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chatham Rock Phosphate (GELGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chatham Rock Phosphate.

Q

What sector and industry does Chatham Rock Phosphate (GELGF) operate in?

A

Chatham Rock Phosphate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.