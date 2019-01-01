QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Genesis Electronics Group Inc develops and sells healthy animal superfood line products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genesis Electronics Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genesis Electronics Group (GEGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genesis Electronics Group (OTCPK: GEGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genesis Electronics Group's (GEGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genesis Electronics Group.

Q

What is the target price for Genesis Electronics Group (GEGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genesis Electronics Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Genesis Electronics Group (GEGI)?

A

The stock price for Genesis Electronics Group (OTCPK: GEGI) is $0.0014 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genesis Electronics Group (GEGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genesis Electronics Group.

Q

When is Genesis Electronics Group (OTCPK:GEGI) reporting earnings?

A

Genesis Electronics Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genesis Electronics Group (GEGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genesis Electronics Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Genesis Electronics Group (GEGI) operate in?

A

Genesis Electronics Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.