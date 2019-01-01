QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Global Environmental Energy Corp is an energy company, Its interests include alternative energy sources, environmental infrastructure, electrical micro-power generation and liquid fuel production.

Global Environmental Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Environmental (GEECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Environmental (OTCEM: GEECF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Environmental's (GEECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Environmental.

Q

What is the target price for Global Environmental (GEECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Environmental

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Environmental (GEECF)?

A

The stock price for Global Environmental (OTCEM: GEECF) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:33:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Environmental (GEECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Environmental.

Q

When is Global Environmental (OTCEM:GEECF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Environmental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Environmental (GEECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Environmental.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Environmental (GEECF) operate in?

A

Global Environmental is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.