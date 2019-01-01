QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/3.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
19.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goldex Resources Corp is engaged in the process of exploring mineral interests. The company is principally involved in the acquisition and exploration of gold exploration and evaluation assets. Some of its properties are El Pato, Las Minas and Silimanita and San Juan. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Guatemala.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goldex Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldex Resources (GDXRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldex Resources (OTCPK: GDXRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldex Resources's (GDXRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldex Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Goldex Resources (GDXRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldex Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldex Resources (GDXRF)?

A

The stock price for Goldex Resources (OTCPK: GDXRF) is $0.0548 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:26:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldex Resources (GDXRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldex Resources.

Q

When is Goldex Resources (OTCPK:GDXRF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldex Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldex Resources (GDXRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldex Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldex Resources (GDXRF) operate in?

A

Goldex Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.