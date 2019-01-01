Gould Investors (OTC:GDVTZ), Dividends

Gould Investors issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gould Investors generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Gould Investors. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.00 on May 31, 2012.
