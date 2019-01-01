QQQ
Gould Investors LP., is a real estate limited partnership involved in the ownership and operation of a diversified portfolio of real estate assets. Gould's real estate assets include office and professional buildings, apartment buildings, shopping centers, mixed-use properties, cooperative and condominium apartments, industrial facilities and single tenant properties. Geographically the activities are carried out through US.

Gould Investors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gould Investors (GDVTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gould Investors (OTC: GDVTZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gould Investors's (GDVTZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gould Investors.

Q

What is the target price for Gould Investors (GDVTZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gould Investors

Q

Current Stock Price for Gould Investors (GDVTZ)?

A

The stock price for Gould Investors (OTC: GDVTZ) is $300 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:13:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gould Investors (GDVTZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 18, 2012.

Q

When is Gould Investors (OTC:GDVTZ) reporting earnings?

A

Gould Investors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gould Investors (GDVTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gould Investors.

Q

What sector and industry does Gould Investors (GDVTZ) operate in?

A

Gould Investors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.