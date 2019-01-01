QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Developments Inc is a venture capital company that focuses on equity and debt financing. The company acquires businesses, in part or whole, via equity acquisitions of those businesses. It also arranges debt financing for businesses in the form of loans and convertible debentures.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Developments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Developments (GDVM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Developments (OTCPK: GDVM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Developments's (GDVM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Developments.

Q

What is the target price for Global Developments (GDVM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Developments

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Developments (GDVM)?

A

The stock price for Global Developments (OTCPK: GDVM) is $0.003 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:33:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Developments (GDVM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Developments.

Q

When is Global Developments (OTCPK:GDVM) reporting earnings?

A

Global Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Developments (GDVM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Developments (GDVM) operate in?

A

Global Developments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.