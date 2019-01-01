QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Development & Environmental Resources Inc provides turnkey risk assessment, engineering and construction development, environmental and related services to both public and private clients in diversified industries.

Global Dev & Envrin Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Dev & Envrin Res (GDVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Dev & Envrin Res (OTCEM: GDVE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Dev & Envrin Res's (GDVE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Dev & Envrin Res.

Q

What is the target price for Global Dev & Envrin Res (GDVE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Dev & Envrin Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Dev & Envrin Res (GDVE)?

A

The stock price for Global Dev & Envrin Res (OTCEM: GDVE) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:22:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Dev & Envrin Res (GDVE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Dev & Envrin Res.

Q

When is Global Dev & Envrin Res (OTCEM:GDVE) reporting earnings?

A

Global Dev & Envrin Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Dev & Envrin Res (GDVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Dev & Envrin Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Dev & Envrin Res (GDVE) operate in?

A

Global Dev & Envrin Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.