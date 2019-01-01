QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
84.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Godolphin Resources Ltd is an Australia based mining company. Its project includes Lewis Ponds, Ophir, Copper Hill East porphyry copper project, Mt Aubrey epithermal gold-silver project, Yeoval, Wiseman's Creek gold-copper project, and Calarie gold project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Godolphin Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Godolphin Resources (GDPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Godolphin Resources (OTCPK: GDPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Godolphin Resources's (GDPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Godolphin Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Godolphin Resources (GDPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Godolphin Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Godolphin Resources (GDPHF)?

A

The stock price for Godolphin Resources (OTCPK: GDPHF) is $0.0212 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:32:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Godolphin Resources (GDPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Godolphin Resources.

Q

When is Godolphin Resources (OTCPK:GDPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Godolphin Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Godolphin Resources (GDPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Godolphin Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Godolphin Resources (GDPHF) operate in?

A

Godolphin Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.