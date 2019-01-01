QQQ
Range
0.45 - 0.48
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.44 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
101.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
217.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Good Natured Products Inc is engaged in the design, production, and distribution of high-performance bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications. The company offers more than three-fifty products and services, which include eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers, medical and industrial supplies. Its products minimize waste and also reduces environmental impact. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada.
Good Natured Products Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Good Natured Products (GDNPF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Good Natured Products (OTCPK: GDNPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Good Natured Products's (GDNPF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Good Natured Products.

Q
What is the target price for Good Natured Products (GDNPF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Good Natured Products

Q
Current Stock Price for Good Natured Products (GDNPF)?
A

The stock price for Good Natured Products (OTCPK: GDNPF) is $0.46856 last updated Today at 6:49:55 PM.

Q
Does Good Natured Products (GDNPF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Good Natured Products.

Q
When is Good Natured Products (OTCPK:GDNPF) reporting earnings?
A

Good Natured Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Good Natured Products (GDNPF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Good Natured Products.

Q
What sector and industry does Good Natured Products (GDNPF) operate in?
A

Good Natured Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.