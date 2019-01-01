QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/29.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
26.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goldstar Minerals Inc is a natural resource exploration and development company. It focuses mainly on developing deposits which contain gold and technology metals in mining jurisdictions in Canada. The company holds an interest in five exploration properties which includes Anctil, Nemenjiche, Fortune and Panache North properties located in the province of Quebec, and the Prince property located in the province of Newfoundland. Goldstar operates through one segment being Mining Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goldstar Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldstar Minerals (GDMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldstar Minerals (OTCPK: GDMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldstar Minerals's (GDMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldstar Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Goldstar Minerals (GDMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldstar Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldstar Minerals (GDMIF)?

A

The stock price for Goldstar Minerals (OTCPK: GDMIF) is $0.185 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 18:21:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldstar Minerals (GDMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldstar Minerals.

Q

When is Goldstar Minerals (OTCPK:GDMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldstar Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldstar Minerals (GDMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldstar Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldstar Minerals (GDMIF) operate in?

A

Goldstar Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.