GD Entertainment & Tech
(OTCPK:GDET)
0.0003
0.0001[50.00%]
At close: Jun 2
0.0003
00
After Hours: 8:01AM EDT

GD Entertainment & Tech (OTC:GDET), Dividends

GD Entertainment & Tech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GD Entertainment & Tech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

GD Entertainment & Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GD Entertainment & Tech (GDET) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GD Entertainment & Tech.

Q
What date did I need to own GD Entertainment & Tech (GDET) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GD Entertainment & Tech.

Q
How much per share is the next GD Entertainment & Tech (GDET) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GD Entertainment & Tech.

Q
What is the dividend yield for GD Entertainment & Tech (OTCPK:GDET)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GD Entertainment & Tech.

