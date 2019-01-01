GCC SAB de CV is a producer of cement and ready-mix concrete-like gray Portland cement, mortar, premixed concrete, concrete blocks, plaster, aggregates and other construction materials. It operates in the United States and Mexico. In Mexico, it operates mainly in three cement plants located in Ciudad Juarez, Samalayuca and Chihuahua and two distribution centres. In the United States, it has cement plants located in Pueblo, Colorado; Rapid City, South Dakota; Three Forks, Montana; Tijeras, New Mexico and Odessa, Texas.