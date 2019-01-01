QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.07/1.05%
52 Wk
6.5 - 8.08
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
16.37
Open
-
P/E
15.64
EPS
0.18
Shares
331.2M
Outstanding
GCC SAB de CV is a producer of cement and ready-mix concrete-like gray Portland cement, mortar, premixed concrete, concrete blocks, plaster, aggregates and other construction materials. It operates in the United States and Mexico. In Mexico, it operates mainly in three cement plants located in Ciudad Juarez, Samalayuca and Chihuahua and two distribution centres. In the United States, it has cement plants located in Pueblo, Colorado; Rapid City, South Dakota; Three Forks, Montana; Tijeras, New Mexico and Odessa, Texas.

Analyst Ratings

GCC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GCC (GCWOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GCC (OTCPK: GCWOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GCC's (GCWOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GCC.

Q

What is the target price for GCC (GCWOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GCC

Q

Current Stock Price for GCC (GCWOF)?

A

The stock price for GCC (OTCPK: GCWOF) is $7.05 last updated Today at 5:13:40 PM.

Q

Does GCC (GCWOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GCC.

Q

When is GCC (OTCPK:GCWOF) reporting earnings?

A

GCC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GCC (GCWOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GCC.

Q

What sector and industry does GCC (GCWOF) operate in?

A

GCC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.