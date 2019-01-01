QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Rogue Resources Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. It is engaged in the business of exploring silica, nickel, and iron ore in Quebec and Ontario. The company's projects include Snow White Project, Silicon Ridge Project, Radio Hill project, and Langmuir project. Its Snow White Project is located northwest of the town of Massey. The Silicon Ridge Project is in the northeast of Quebec City. Its Radio Hill property is on the southwest of Timmins, Ontario. The Langmuir project is in the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

Rogue Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Rogue Resources (GCRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rogue Resources (OTCPK: GCRIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rogue Resources's (GCRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rogue Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Rogue Resources (GCRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rogue Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Rogue Resources (GCRIF)?

A

The stock price for Rogue Resources (OTCPK: GCRIF) is $0.07 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 16:01:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rogue Resources (GCRIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rogue Resources.

Q

When is Rogue Resources (OTCPK:GCRIF) reporting earnings?

A

Rogue Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rogue Resources (GCRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rogue Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Rogue Resources (GCRIF) operate in?

A

Rogue Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.