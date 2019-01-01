Rogue Resources Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. It is engaged in the business of exploring silica, nickel, and iron ore in Quebec and Ontario. The company's projects include Snow White Project, Silicon Ridge Project, Radio Hill project, and Langmuir project. Its Snow White Project is located northwest of the town of Massey. The Silicon Ridge Project is in the northeast of Quebec City. Its Radio Hill property is on the southwest of Timmins, Ontario. The Langmuir project is in the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.