Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
10.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
137.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GCM Resources PLC is a resource exploration and development firm. The company along with its subsidiaries involves in the exploration and evaluation of energy-related projects. Its operational activities include the development of the Phulbari Coal and Power Project in Bangladesh which relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal.

GCM Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GCM Resources (GCLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GCM Resources (OTCPK: GCLMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GCM Resources's (GCLMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GCM Resources.

Q

What is the target price for GCM Resources (GCLMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GCM Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for GCM Resources (GCLMF)?

A

The stock price for GCM Resources (OTCPK: GCLMF) is $0.0758 last updated Tue Aug 17 2021 14:13:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GCM Resources (GCLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GCM Resources.

Q

When is GCM Resources (OTCPK:GCLMF) reporting earnings?

A

GCM Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GCM Resources (GCLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GCM Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does GCM Resources (GCLMF) operate in?

A

GCM Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.