Gooch & Housego PLC provides photonics technology and solutions to industrial, aerospace and defense, life sciences, and scientific research applications. The company's product portfolio consists of acousto-optics, crystal optics, Electro-optics, instrumentation, fiber optics, and precision optics. Its segments consist of Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial and Corporate. The majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of Q-switches and acousto-optic, electro-optic, and fiber optic products. Its operations are spread across the United Kingdom, USA, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions.