QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
25M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gooch & Housego PLC provides photonics technology and solutions to industrial, aerospace and defense, life sciences, and scientific research applications. The company's product portfolio consists of acousto-optics, crystal optics, Electro-optics, instrumentation, fiber optics, and precision optics. Its segments consist of Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial and Corporate. The majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of Q-switches and acousto-optic, electro-optic, and fiber optic products. Its operations are spread across the United Kingdom, USA, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gooch & Housego Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gooch & Housego (GCHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gooch & Housego (OTCPK: GCHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gooch & Housego's (GCHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gooch & Housego.

Q

What is the target price for Gooch & Housego (GCHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gooch & Housego

Q

Current Stock Price for Gooch & Housego (GCHHF)?

A

The stock price for Gooch & Housego (OTCPK: GCHHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gooch & Housego (GCHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gooch & Housego.

Q

When is Gooch & Housego (OTCPK:GCHHF) reporting earnings?

A

Gooch & Housego does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gooch & Housego (GCHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gooch & Housego.

Q

What sector and industry does Gooch & Housego (GCHHF) operate in?

A

Gooch & Housego is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.