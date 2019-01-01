QQQ
Garden City Co owns irrigated farmland and other land in Southwest Kansas. The company leases its farmland to tenant farmers on a crop share basis.

Garden City Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Garden City (GCCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Garden City (OTCPK: GCCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Garden City's (GCCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Garden City.

Q

What is the target price for Garden City (GCCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Garden City

Q

Current Stock Price for Garden City (GCCO)?

A

The stock price for Garden City (OTCPK: GCCO) is $1350 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 16:05:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Garden City (GCCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Garden City (OTCPK:GCCO) reporting earnings?

A

Garden City does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Garden City (GCCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Garden City.

Q

What sector and industry does Garden City (GCCO) operate in?

A

Garden City is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.